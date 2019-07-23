UrduPoint.com
Hydle Power Generation From Tarbela Dam Reaches 2904 MW

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:41 PM

Water level of Tarbela dam Tuesday had reached to its highest point during the current summer season owing to the increase in water inflow in the dam lake while the power generation level had reached to 2904 megawatts

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Water level of Tarbela dam Tuesday had reached to its highest point during the current summer season owing to the increase in water inflow in the dam lake while the power generation level had reached to 2904 megawatts.

A spokesman for Wapda said that today increased water inflow was recorded 240000 cusec feet and outflow also increased up to 170000.

Power generation level of Tarbela Dam had reached 2904 Megawatts where 16 hydropower generation units were working with full capacity and unit no 17 had been shut down.

It was also disclosed that 600 cusec feet water was released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.

