Hydropower best solution to energy crisis: Dareshk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for food and Energy Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk has said the best solution to the energy crisis is hydropower.

The provincial minister expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Power Development Company Limited Adnan Mudassar.

Adnan told the provincial minister that Marala Hydropower Plant, Pakpattan Hydropower Plant, Chianwali and Deg Outfall Hydropower Plants are being operated. "Green energy is considered better because it is generated from water flow; so no fuel cost is to be paid," he added.

The provincial minister said that all environmentally friendly sources of energy should be brought into use and for this, efforts would continue from the platform of the department.