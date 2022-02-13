Hydropower generation to reach 20800 mw after completion of 10 under construction dams: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Sunday that after the construction of 1967 Tarbela Dam, now Prime Minister Imran Khan was constructing ten big dams in Pakistan which would enable the country to generate cheap power.

In his tweet, the Minister of State said that these projects would increase the production of hydropower from 9500 mw to 20800 mw.

He said that an international conference under the aegis of Water and Power Development Authority would be held tomorrow which would be attended by dams experts from many countries including Australia, Switzerland, United States, China and Turkey.