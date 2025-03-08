Hydroxamic acid use suggested as substitute to antibiotic in growth promotion of poultry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A research scholar from the College of Veterinary Sciences, University of Agriculture Peshawar, Qudrat Ullah, has suggested the use of Hydroxamic Acid (HA) as a substitute for antibiotics in poultry growth promotion.

The recommendation is particularly significant in context of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a growing global health threat where bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites become resistant to antimicrobial medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

The suggestion was made by Qudrat Ullah while defending his Ph.D dissertation titled " Ameliorative effects of hydroxamic acid (HA) in broilers infected with E. coli”.

The research for doctrorate was completed under the supervision of Dr. Farhan Anwar Khan, Associate Professor, College of Veterinary Sciences, University of Agriculture, Peshawar (UAP).

Hydroxamic acid (HA), a natural compound found in maize roots, has shown promise as a phytogenic antimicrobial agent, he claimed.

The public seminar was attended by expert panel, faculty members, University officials and distinguished guests including Prof. Dr. Murad Ali Khan (Principal CVS), Prof. Dr. Syed Muhammad Sohail (Chairman Department of LM, AB&G), Dr. Hamayun Khan (DASAR, UAP), respected teachers, and postgraduate scholars.

In his presentation, Dr. Qudrat Ullah said the Primary goal of research was to create a non-antibiotics growth promoters to help Pakistani farmers sustaining animal health and production.

As recent restriction on the use of antibiotics has raised challenges for the sustainable animal health, growth performance and ultimately production.

Livestock products (meat, milk, and eggs) are contributing enormously to the human food chain with the increasing population round the globe.

Although this study was conducted using poultry birds; however the useful outcomes of prebiotics (HA) are applicable in other livestock species.

In this study we successfully extracted HA from local maize varieties that exhibited in-vitro and in-vivo antibacterial activity against E. coli in experimentally infected birds, he told participants.

Additionally, HA supplementation reduced oxidative stress and inflammation in birds and improved broiler health, feed intake, weight gain, and feed conversion ratio, he continued.

Dr. Qudrat Ullah said poultry birds are playing a major role in hosting various enteric pathogens, particularly human pathogens that includes E. coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter etc.

The indiscriminate use of synthetic antibiotics has led to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, posing a threat to human and animal health.

Despite various efforts to control gut pathogens, especially zoonotic pathogens, in food animals including poultry enteric illness remains high; threatening animal health and production as well as public health.

Therefore, there was a dire of developing non-antibiotics growth promoter with efficacy for sustainable animal’s production in order to control antibiotic-resistant pathogens in poultry birds and ultimately contribute to food safety and public health.

In conclusion, Dr. Qudrat Uullah suggests that farmers can use HA extracted from maize for the control of infectious (bacterial) diseases in poultry birds, which will be useful and safe alternative to antibiotics.