Hygiene kits distributed among 198 special kids in Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Primary and Secondary Healthcare departments distributed 'hygiene kits' among over 198 special children across Kot Addu district under the directions of the Punjab government.

District health officer Kot Addu Dr Saeed Haider and Deputy District Health Officer Dr Raza distributed the kits. While talking to the media persons Dr Saeed Haider said that it was an initiative of the Punjab government to focus on hygiene and safety of special children.

The hygiene kits have been distributed among 147 special children of the Special education School Kot Addu and 51 children of the Special Education School Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

The screening of school children will be conducted in the next phase.

He further said that the nutrition supervisor of the health department conducted screening camps every three months in schools where all special children are screened and their hearing, vision, weight, height etc checked.

The hearing aids were given to children for any problem in children's hearing and all required facilities were provided to them.