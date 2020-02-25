UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hygienic Diet Recommended For Healthy Mothers, Children

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:08 PM

Hygienic diet recommended for healthy mothers, children

Speakers in a moot on healthy mothers,children and society recommended healthy and hygienic diet for for the pregnant women saying that they should include meat, pulses, vegetables and fruit in the daily food for staying healthy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Speakers in a moot on healthy mothers,children and society recommended healthy and hygienic diet for for the pregnant women saying that they should include meat, pulses, vegetables and fruit in the daily food for staying healthy.

They said that unhygienic food results in deficiency of vitamins leading to a fragile body and mind.

Pregnant women should take good care for themselves for a healthy baby.

Speaking on the occasion, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Dr Mansoor Kundi informed that human body could consume only five per cent of unhygienic food while on the contrary, our youth was using 70 percent unhygienic food, according to a report.

Malfunctioning of bones and fragility results due to imbalanced and unhygienic food, he observed.

He stated that for controlling population, there was no harm in family planning Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture(MNSUA), Dr Asif Ali said that mothers should always eat health diet.

On Population welfare, he noted that family planning was not a sin adding that pregnant women should take balanced diet which includes: fruits, meat, pulses etc.

Director Health Services, Dr Waseem Ramzi, Deputy Director Population welfare, Dr Raffat Umer, CEO district education Authority Riaz Baloch and others also spoke.

The seminar titled: Healthy mothers, children and Society was organized by MNSUA Food Sciences& Technology department in collaboration with Population Welfare & Women Development Department.

A good number of students and faculty members attended the moot.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Technology Education Population Welfare Agriculture Bahauddin Zakariya University Women Family

Recent Stories

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of H ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mub ..

26 minutes ago

UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world ..

26 minutes ago

Hosni Mubarak passes away

43 minutes ago

More than 4 in 5 (84%) Pakistanis have heard/read ..

48 minutes ago

US President appreciates Pakistan’s efforts, off ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.