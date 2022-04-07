UrduPoint.com

Hygienic, Friendly Environment Essential For Healthy Life

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :World Health Day was observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world on Thursday to create awareness among the people of the importance of health for a healthy society.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority, Dr Faiza Kanwal, talking to APP, said the day was witnessed worldwide to create awareness about the health issues.

She said that a healthy life was a blessing of Allah Almighty and its protection our prime responsibility.

The CEO informed that around 13 million deaths are reported annually due to an unhygienic environment.

She said that environmental issues, including pollution, increase in temperature, and changing weather conditions, can be addressed by timely preventative measures.

Dr Fiaza that the health authority had completed the three-phase of reach every door campaign by vaccinating over 90 per cent population of the Rawalpindi district against Corona.

She said steps were also being taken to provide an environment-friendly atmosphere to the residents by planting trees in each health facility in the district.

The CEO urged the people to take preventive measures such as keeping their weight normal, exercising regularly, making it a daily routine to walk for half an hour and avoiding salt, fatty foods and smoking.

She stressed the need for creating awareness among the public of health care and added that the government was mobilising all available resources to strengthen the health sector, which was a key area besides education.

