Hype Of Long March Has Fizzled Out: Imtiaz Shaikh

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Shaikh has vehemently condemned the violent actions of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

He said that the hype of long march has fizzled out, further claiming that Imran Khan asked his workers to resort to violence after seeing failure of his long march.

The Minister said that anti-peace elements would have to face the music for damaging the public and private properties.

