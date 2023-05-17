UrduPoint.com

Hypertension, A Silent Killer, Needs Balanced Life :experts

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Hypertension was a silent killer and mother of all major diseases but unfortunately majority of people who were suffering from the disease were unaware of its disastrous impacts on their bodies, families and entire society.

These views were expressed by the health experts of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) in a sitting held here on Wednesday.

The experts described that the hypertension or high blood pressure was a silent killer as it often had no symptoms, saying that in Pakistan around 70 percent of people were unaware, which led to heart attacks or kidney diseases.

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar said the rate of high blood pressure cases in Pakistan was very high. "That's because people don't have the facilities to develop healthy habits," he added. He said that the blood pressure rate in women was increasing more than in men in the country. He said that among the causes of blood pressure, the culture of the environment was a major influence on the natural tendencies of the human being and the state of cleanliness.

"If the surrounding environment of a person is improved, there is moderation and balance in his affairs, then his physical and bodily systems also continue to work in accordance with them," he added. Healthy environment made blood pressure balanced and protect the body from any other discomfort, he said and added that simple diet, morning and evening walk or light exercise, sports, cycling, swimming etc. helped in keeping a person fit.

The principal urged the citizens to do light exercise and walk in the morning and evening every day, create balance and moderation in your moods, thoughts, feelings and behavior, avoid getting confused and angry with each other over trivial household matters, share in the happiness of others, be happy about their achievements and provide ease to others as much as possible. A healthy, balanced thinking, attitude and food can keep us safe from painful diseases like blood pressure, he said.

