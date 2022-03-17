Hypocrisy at its peak in Sindh House Islamabad: Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Jhagra alleged that buying loyalties of parliamentarians with looted public money is a worst example of disgusting politics.

In a statement he said , "Hypocrisy could not be more brutally exposed than with the events exposed today at Sindh House".

He said that any future of the country that is led by those who inherited the politics of "Changa Manga" will always end up as this.

He said that he would firmly stand by Imran Khan till last.