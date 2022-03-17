UrduPoint.com

Hypocrisy At Its Peak In Sindh House Islamabad: Jhagra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 10:01 PM

Hypocrisy at its peak in Sindh House Islamabad: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Jhagra alleged that buying loyalties of parliamentarians with looted public money is a worst example of disgusting politics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister, Taimur Jhagra alleged that buying loyalties of parliamentarians with looted public money is a worst example of disgusting politics.

In a statement he said , "Hypocrisy could not be more brutally exposed than with the events exposed today at Sindh House".

He said that any future of the country that is led by those who inherited the politics of "Changa Manga" will always end up as this.

He said that he would firmly stand by Imran Khan till last.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Manga Money

Recent Stories

Ukraine asks Turkey to be among guarantors of any ..

Ukraine asks Turkey to be among guarantors of any Russia deal

1 minute ago
 Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

Plant-based dinners 'can cut heart disease risk

1 minute ago
 Founder's Day celebrated at PAF College Sargodha

Founder's Day celebrated at PAF College Sargodha

1 minute ago
 Opposition to bite dust in its no confidence motio ..

Opposition to bite dust in its no confidence motion against Prime Minister : PTI ..

2 minutes ago
 Fayaz Butt to inaugurate Qalandar Shahbaz's annual ..

Fayaz Butt to inaugurate Qalandar Shahbaz's annual Urs on Mar 22

6 minutes ago
 Italy court cuts jail time for US tourists over co ..

Italy court cuts jail time for US tourists over cop death

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>