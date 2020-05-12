UrduPoint.com
I-10 Sector's Water Issue To Be Resolved Soon: CMO MCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:58 PM

I-10 sector's water issue to be resolved soon: CMO MCI

Residents of sector I-10 met with Chief Municipal Officer of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad to discuss the water scarcity issue in the sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Residents of sector I-10 met with Chief Municipal Officer of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad to discuss the water scarcity issue in the sector.

Residents of I-10 sector were facing acute water shortage in this Holy month of Ramazan.

The delegation of the residents, led by Muhammad Hamayun drew the attention of the MCI to this issue during a meeting.

CMO, Syeda Shafaq said the corporation was fully aware about this issue and it would be solved soon, directing the staff concerned to ensure interrupted supply of water to the said sector.

She said due to sufficient rain spell we have enough water reservoirs to meet the requirement of the residents.

