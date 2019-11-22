I-11 shelter home faces bed shortage

The Panah Gah (Shelter Home) in I-11 with a house capacity of over 200 people in the federal capital was facing shortage of beds as the number of staying persons was increasing due to fall in temperature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Panah Gah (Shelter Home) in I-11 with a house capacity of over 200 people in the Federal capital was facing shortage of beds as the number of staying persons was increasing due to fall in temperature.

The shelter home has only 80 complete beds left that were not enough to keep warm more than 200 people staying overnight at "Panah Gah", the caretaker of I-11 shelter home Rosh Dil Khan Hoti told APP on Friday.

He urged the philanthropists to take part in this noble cause through contributing blankets, quilts, sheets and other winter bedding material to cater the needs of visitors at the shelter home.

Due to ongoing rain spell in the city, he said, high influx was witnessed during last two days at Panah Gah and the number of serving people at three times has crossed the figure of one thousand.

To a query he said, around 300 persons were served breakfast, approximately 500 got lunch while over 600 were being given dinner at Panah Gah.

"We provide residence on a first-come-first-serve basis and all the particulars and every person's details are not only registered but also shared with the police," he said.

Hoti said Islamabad was the only city with fully functional shelters in the buildings with staff deputed there as well, while a number of shelter homes opened across the country were running in tents that should be upgraded.

In response to another question, he said, currently around 20 females were also staying at I-11 shelter home.

