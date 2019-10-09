UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I-11 Shelter Home Feeds Around 1500 Person Per Day; Says Roshdil Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:21 PM

I-11 shelter home feeds around 1500 person per day; says Roshdil Khan

The I-11 Panah Gah (Shelter Home) with a house capacity of over 200 people in the federal capital were feeding as many as 1500 homeless and needy persons three times a day to strive their hunger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The I-11 Panah Gah (Shelter Home) with a house capacity of over 200 people in the Federal capital were feeding as many as 1500 homeless and needy persons three times a day to strive their hunger.

Around 300 persons were served breakfast, approximately 500 got lunch while over 600 were being given dinner in Panah Gah, the caretaker of the I-11 shelter, Rosh Dil Khan Hoti told APP on Wednesday.

"We provide residence on a first-come-first-serve basis daily and all the particulars and every person's details are not only registered but also shared with the police," he said. He said Islamabad is the only city with fully functional shelters in buildings, with staff deputed there as well while a number of homeless shelters opened across the country mostly run in tents.

In response to a question, he said a separate room has also been designated for females and around 110 women had stayed in the 'Panah Gah' last month.

He said all the expenses are bore by philanthropists including salaries of 22 employees working over there, adding commodities such as flour and pulses were preferred to cash donations.

Hoti said two other shelters; one operating at Tarlai and other at Peshawar More G-9 was also providing one time meal to over 100 persons per day.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Police Women All

Recent Stories

Demand deficit resulting in massive unemployment: ..

4 minutes ago

National T20 Cup 2019 – schedule of press confer ..

8 minutes ago

US Ambassador pays visit to NUST

13 minutes ago

Governor SBP highlights results of reforms and sha ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 47.12 points t ..

2 minutes ago

One Person Arrested in Police Operation After Shoo ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.