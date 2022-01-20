I-12 allottees hail CDA for initiating sector development after decades of delay

The allottees of Sector I-12 Thursday appreciated the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for initiating development work after decades of halt which would commence after getting environmental approval from the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The allottees of Sector I-12 Thursday appreciated the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for initiating development work after decades of halt which would commence after getting environmental approval from the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA).

The public hearing for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the development of Sector I-12 was held here chaired by Deputy Director EPA Khalid Mehmood on behalf of the Director General co-chaired by Deputy Director EPA Dr Mohsina Zubair whereas Director Sector Development CDA Kashif Afridi and Sector I-12 allottees also participated in the hearing.

The public hearing is a process where the regulatory agency (Pak-EPA), project proponent (CDA), the community and stakeholders express their opinions and recommendations that are noted and recorded to persuade the Agency for issuing the no objection certificate (NOC) for the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Environmental Engineer Ali Abdullah of Project Procurement International (PPI) made a detailed presentation on the project's EIA Report that highlighted the assessment of ecological impacts of the project on the site and proposed mitigation measures.

He informed that the Sector I-12 project was intended to provide small size residential plots for low-income groups in order to cope with increasing population and burden of overcrowded housing in the Federal capital.

Abdullah informed that the project site was as per the Islamabad Master Plan and any change in the location would be the violation of the Master Plan.

He informed that the area which was under solid waste disposal in the sector would be rehabilitated to ensure human friendly usage for development purpose.

The total area of Sector I-12 was sprawling over 745.87 acres and would comprise of 6,040 residential plots of various sizes of 3, 5, 6, and 7 Marla that was planned on the same grid iron pattern like other residential sectors of the Capital, he added.

Abdullah informed that the CDA would develop service roads, leftover major roads and head structures, drainage system, water supply, sanitary sewer system, landscaping and street lights. He mentioned that the total estimated project cost as per the PC-I was of Rs8.63 billion.

Abdullah told that out of the total area 29.13% was allocated for residential purposes, 9.03% commercial, 17.92% public buildings, 8.88% for parks, nullahs, and open spaces, 25.95% for roads and street and 8.38% for the existing Railway Land.

In order to cope with the estimated daily demand of 2.29 million gallons per day, the sustainable water supply would depend on water from the Indus Water project whereas the supplementary provision comprising of 16 tube wells and groundwater resources would be installed along with five underground and overhead water storage tanks and eight filtration plants.

An area of 3.51 acres was earmarked for establishing the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Sector I-12. A total of 57 ground recharging wells were also planned to be installed along the nullah and drainage system to facilitate the recharging of the aquifer.

The project area residents during stakeholder consultations have suggested that the waste dumping in the sector should be stopped immediately and relocated to a proper landfill site.

They also suggested that the proper plantation should be done to compensate for the felling of trees and shrubs during project construction.

A total of 3,664 tree plants and 7,268 ornamental plants and shrubs of different local species would be planted within the project site and along the slopes in Nullahs.

The CDA officials responding to various queries told that a proper waste dump would be established at H-16/3 whereas a proper landfill site in collaboration with RWMC was in the pipeline.