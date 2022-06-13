UrduPoint.com

I-15 Allotees To Get Possession Soon: CDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday announced that the allottees would get possession soon after the completion of development works in three sub-sectors of sector I-15

Some 5000 allottees would be given possession after a lapse of 15 years as the authority's management was paying special focus to the construction and development of the city, said its spokesman.

The development work in sectors I-15/1, I-15/3 and I-15/4 include drainage system, sewerage network, construction of streets, street lights, culverts and other residential facilities would be completed, he said.

Plot owners who were not able to build houses on their plots for a long time,would now be able to build houses on their plots, he added.

Similarly, completion of development works in the sector would also help in meeting the growing housing needs in the city he further said.

It should be noted that the sector was stalled for decades due to non-completion of development work but the present CDA administration had completed the work by resolving the issues,he mentioned.

Pakistan

