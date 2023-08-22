Open Menu

I-8 Markaz Commercial Cameras To Integrate With Safe City Islamabad Project

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

I-8 Markaz commercial cameras to integrate with Safe City Islamabad Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The cameras of I-8 Markaz would be integrated with Safe City Islamabad project to maintain high vigilance in the area by ensuring continuous access to surveillance feeds from shops, streets, and other key locations within the centre.

According to official reports, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, has issued specific directives for this endeavour. As part of this process, the CPO Safe City/Traffic has extended an invitation to the business community in I-8 Markaz in a meeting to join hands with the Safe City Islamabad project.

The Primary objective of this meeting was to facilitate the integration of privately-installed cameras within I-8 Markaz with the Safe City Command and Control Center. This integration would empower the Islamabad Capital Police with continuous access to surveillance feeds from shops, streets, and other key locations within the centre, utilizing private camera systems.

During the gathering, the CPO Safe City/Traffic assured the traders regarding the Islamabad Capital Police's technical team's active involvement in the installation and maintenance of additional camera systems.

Moreover, the visiting traders had the opportunity to tour essential facilities, including the Police Operation Center, Data Hub Unit, E-Challan System, and Emergency Call Center, alongside the CPO Safe City/Traffic.

The delegation of traders expressed their appreciation for the professionalism exhibited by the Islamabad Capital Police and conveyed their gratitude for the successful visit.

