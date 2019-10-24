I-9 sewage treatment plant malfunctions due to paucity of funds

The federal capital's only sewage treatment plant in I-9 sector of the federal capital is malfunctioning and polluting the environment due to paucity of funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Federal capital's only sewage treatment plant in I-9 sector of the federal capital is malfunctioning and polluting the environment due to paucity of funds.

Talking to APP, Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zimri said the sewage treatment plant had the capacity to treatment 17 million gallons per day (mgd) where it was only treating 5-6 mgd at the moment.

"The main pipeline supplying sewage water treatment plant is broken and the machinery had also developed defects due to lack of maintenance as it has gone out of order for the past five years," he added.

He said the past government had vowed to give Rs 40 million for the maintenance of the plant which were not released and the plant's overhauling was in limbo since then.

He said the sewage treatment plant was in functional but it required urgent attention of the quarters concerned to get requisite funding for its upkeep.

Zimri informed that the sewage treatment plant in Banni Gala had its PC-1 pending in the Planning and Development Division where it was in the final stage to get its funding under PSDP schemes' releases.

He said we had the consultant and contractors in place where the authorities from the Division had submitted in the Supreme Court to get the funding released in the next 10 working days.

He said the main source of water for the federal capital was Khanpur and Simli Dams whereas the water filtration plants were operational with the help of a non-governmental organization involved on its maintenance.

