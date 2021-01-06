UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I. A. Rehman Research Grant Awarded To Farieha Aziz

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Aziz

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is delighted to announce that Farieha Aziz has been awarded the first I. A. Rehman Research Grant

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 202) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is delighted to announce that Farieha Aziz has been awarded the first I. A. Rehman Research Grant. Ms Aziz will be studying the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and its consequences for citizens’ fundamental rights in Pakistan. Her findings will be published and disseminated by HRCP.

Instituted in honour of the veteran journalist, human rights defender, and honorary spokesperson of HRCP, the I. A. Rehman Research grant is intended to facilitate original research carried out in any area of human rights in Pakistan. This year’s awardee was selected by an independent committee of senior academics and human rights defenders. Commending the range and depth of applications received, the committee said that it had been hard-pressed to select Ms Aziz from among such highly qualified candidates.

Related Topics

Pakistan 2016 From

Recent Stories

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

1 minute ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptian legend Mahmoud El Khatib visits Dubai Spo ..

10 minutes ago

Sugar price reaches to Rs95 per kg in Punjab

13 minutes ago

A statistical review of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-2 ..

15 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat’s birthday today

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.