I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Aziz

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 202) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is delighted to announce that Farieha Aziz has been awarded the first I. A. Rehman Research Grant. Ms Aziz will be studying the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and its consequences for citizens’ fundamental rights in Pakistan. Her findings will be published and disseminated by HRCP.

Instituted in honour of the veteran journalist, human rights defender, and honorary spokesperson of HRCP, the I. A. Rehman Research grant is intended to facilitate original research carried out in any area of human rights in Pakistan. This year’s awardee was selected by an independent committee of senior academics and human rights defenders. Commending the range and depth of applications received, the committee said that it had been hard-pressed to select Ms Aziz from among such highly qualified candidates.