I Am Fighting For Supremacy Of Parliament, Protection Of Chairman Senate Ruling: Chairman Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:45 PM

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani while replying to opposition letter has said " I am fighting to ensure supremacy of parliament and I am ready to face the no trust move

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th July, 2019) Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani while replying to opposition letter has said " I am fighting to ensure supremacy of parliament and I am ready to face the no trust move.Senate Chairman has given reply to the letter written by opposition in Senate.

Chairman Senate gave reply to 7 parliamentary leaders of opposition through letter.Chairman Senate reply consists of 3 pages.

It has been said in the letter there is no concept of no confidence move to remove chairman and deputy chairman of Senate.

" I am fighting for supremacy of parliament. I am fighting for the protection of ruling of Senate. I am ready to face the move. We should all ensure that our attitude does not weaken the sanctity of chair ruling during this all process. I am standing for the sake of sanctity of parliament in and outside the country rather than my self.

