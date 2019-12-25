UrduPoint.com
I Am Not Informed About PM Visit To Karachi: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 03:39 PM

I am not informed about PM visit to Karachi: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said he is not informed about Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan visit to Karachi.He said this while talking to media men Wednesday at Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said he is not informed about Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan visit to Karachi.He said this while talking to media men Wednesday at Mazar-e-Quaid.He said a long meeting of Council of Common Interests was held under PM and several positive things were discussed therein.

A long meeting with PM was held on a wide range of issues, he said adding country needs unity today.Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said meetings will continue.

PM is coming to Karachi on December 27.CM Sindh said he has no information about PM visit. The procedure is this he should be informed formally. My presence in Karachi on December 27 is not possible. PPP is holding public meeting in Karachi on December 27. I will inform PM about it.

