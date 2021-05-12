Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed strong solidarity with Palestine, in condemnation of the use of brutal force by Israeli forces against the defenceless Palestinians in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed strong solidarity with Palestine, in condemnation of the use of brutal force by Israeli forces against the defenceless Palestinians in Gaza.

The prime minister participated in the trending Twitter campaign #We Stand with Palestine and #We Stand with Gaza by posting a single-line loud and clear message in support of Palestinians.

"I am PM of Pakistan and #We Stand with Gaza, #We Stand with Palestine," he wrote in his tweet, joining the millions of Twitterati who posted the similar messages of support for the Palestine under attack by Israel.

Imran Khan also shared an excerpt of the article written by Noam Chomsky, an American philosopher and historian, where he had mentioned an old man in Gaza holding a placard that read: "You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back.

" Prime Minister Imran Khan, a day ago, in a telephonic interaction with citizens had strongly condemned the air strikes by Israel in Gaza that resulted in deaths and injuries to several innocent Palestinians including children.

He termed it a reprehensible action during the holy month of Ramazan following the increased restrictions on the fundamental freedom of Palestinians and the attacks in and outside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He had also called upon the international community to put an end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violation of human rights of the Palestinian people.