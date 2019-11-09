I am pleased to see the happiness on the faces of Sikh pilgrims who had got their longstanding demand fulfilled: Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The prime minister said he was pleased to see the happiness on the faces of Sikh pilgrims who had got their longstanding demand fulfilled.

He said being a mercy for the whole universe, Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had promoted the messages of humanity and justice which had been the core factors to differentiate the human societies from the jungle life.

Similarly, he said Baba Guru Nanak had also promoted humanity and unity, while opposing any social division and hatred.

He said being inspired by the peaceful teachings of great Sufi saints including Baba Farid, Nizamuddin Aulia and Moeenuddin Chuishti, people revered them and visit their shrines regularly.

The prime minister, who wore bandanna, a white kerchief tightly tied around the head as bare head is considered inappropriate in Sikhism, said he was pleased to have done this for the Sikh community. Before this initiative, he had never thought of such a significance of Kartarpur Gurdwara among Sikhs.

The prime minister reiterated that the real leaders had always contributed to bring social unity and never got votes by creating hatred in the society.

He said Nelson Mandela was highly revered in South Africa because he had fought for unity in the society that had been apartheid by racism and saved his country from bloodshed.

The prime minister said for the first time, the Sikh people would be able to come to Kartarpur and pay respect to the founder of their faith.

"I hope, this is a beginning. Insha Allah, one day, our relations with India will be as it should have been had the Kashmir issue been resolved in the beginning," the prime minister said.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri said the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor was the greatest message of peace after the partition in 1947.

He said the prime minister had fulfilled his commitment to provide access to Sikh community to visit their holy shrines.

He said while being in Baghdad, Baba Guru Nanak used to visit the shrine of Imam Kazim daily which gave a message of harmony as he had devoted his life for peace and harmony.

The Akal Takht Jathedar,Giani Harpreet Singh said by opening of Kartarpur Corridor, the 70-year old demand of Sikhs had been fulfilled for what they were thankful to both the governments.

He said the Muslims and Sikhs shared religious values as Baba Guru Nanak had also taught oneness of Allah and had spent a long time here in this area.

Calling for promotion of the philosophy of Baba Guru Nanak for peace and unity, he said around 10,000 Sikhs resided in Pakistan who should also be provided such a facility to let them visit the shrines in India.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Novjot Singh Sidhu also addressed the ceremony.