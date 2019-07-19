I am ready to give five years to govt but people will not allow it to complete its tenure: Maryam Nawaz

(@FahadShabbir)

Maryam Nawaz, PML-N vice president and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said she is ready to give five years to incumbent government but the people will not allow it to complete its tenure

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) In an informal chat with the media men on the occasion of her appearance in Accountability Court she said freedom of expression stands suspended in the country."We were contacted several times but we did not talk.

I and Nawaz Sharif cannot fulfill talks formalities", she held.

When asked what were those formalities she said principles have to be sacrificed for these formalities. We are not ready for this.She stated no matter how many leaders they arrest , we cannot be deterred.To a question she said no one can dare now to look towards dictatorship.

Dictator has failed and he is now ailing.She remarked those talked of giving deal now themselves stand in the need of deal. Government has fully failed. We will stage protest when party decides, she added.