I Am Satisfied Meeting With The Taliban Delegation, Led By Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar In Islamabad And Discussion About Resumption Of Dialogue With The US: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:17 PM

I am satisfied meeting with the Taliban delegation, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Islamabad and discussion about resumption of dialogue with the US: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he was satisfied with his meeting with the Taliban delegation, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Islamabad and discussion about resumption of dialogue with the US. Peace and stability in Afghanistan is vital for security of the region, Qureshi added

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he was satisfied with his meeting with the Taliban delegation, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Islamabad and discussion about resumption of dialogue with the US. Peace and stability in Afghanistan is vital for security of the region, Qureshi added.

About south Punjab youth job opportunities, he said that he would talk to Punjab Chief Minister about it.

If a job quota could be allocated for urban and rural Sindh, why it could not be done for central Punjab and south Punjab, he said.

He congratulated the BZU new VC, Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, on his appointment and lauded the services of acting VC, Dr Tariq Ansari, prior to Dr Kundi posting.

PTI parliamentarians, provincial ministers, district administration officials and a large number of students and faculty members attended the conference.

