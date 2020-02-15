"I Challenge Imran Khan To Initiate Trial Against Me Under Article 6": Fazlur Rehman

JUI-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stated that, "I am challenging Imran Khan to go ahead and try me under Article 6.I wouldn't approach anyone to stop the case, all free go ahead and try me under article 6 then I told that who violated article 6 of the constitution, he stated

Dera Ismail Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) JUI-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stated that, "I am challenging Imran Khan to go ahead and try me under Article 6.I wouldn't approach anyone to stop the case, all free go ahead and try me under article 6 then I told that who violated article 6 of the constitution, he stated.

He stated this while addressing a convention. Other speakers stated article 6 of the constitution should not apply to the Maulana, but on what he called the selected Prime Minister. "I challenge you to make charges against us.

We will not do what they want,"The government would stoop to a new low in victimisation of its political rivals, if it goes ahead," they added.

It was worth mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday came under severe criticism in the Senate for seeking treason proceedings against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his alleged attempts to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.The opposition not only came down hard on the PM for his remarks against opposition JUI-F chief but also criticised his government for introducing new rules to regulate social media in the country what they said that "the government wanted to control the social media.