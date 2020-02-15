UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"I Challenge Imran Khan To Initiate Trial Against Me Under Article 6": Fazlur Rehman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 08:06 PM

JUI-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stated that, "I am challenging Imran Khan to go ahead and try me under Article 6.I wouldn't approach anyone to stop the case, all free go ahead and try me under article 6 then I told that who violated article 6 of the constitution, he stated

Dera Ismail Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) JUI-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stated that, "I am challenging Imran Khan to go ahead and try me under Article 6.I wouldn't approach anyone to stop the case, all free go ahead and try me under article 6 then I told that who violated article 6 of the constitution, he stated.

He stated this while addressing a convention. Other speakers stated article 6 of the constitution should not apply to the Maulana, but on what he called the selected Prime Minister. "I challenge you to make charges against us.

We will not do what they want,"The government would stoop to a new low in victimisation of its political rivals, if it goes ahead," they added.

It was worth mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday came under severe criticism in the Senate for seeking treason proceedings against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his alleged attempts to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.The opposition not only came down hard on the PM for his remarks against opposition JUI-F chief but also criticised his government for introducing new rules to regulate social media in the country what they said that "the government wanted to control the social media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Article 6 Social Media Turkish Lira All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Growth in the agricultural productivity lost momen ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister assures high-level inquiry into sur ..

2 minutes ago

Clijsters faces tough return against Bertens

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs Sindh BoR to submit report ..

5 minutes ago

Three bogies of Awam express detached near Nawabsh ..

5 minutes ago

Shaukat Yousafzai urges masses to support polio er ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.