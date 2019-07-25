UrduPoint.com
I Dacit Killed, 2 Escaped In Police Encounter

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:03 PM

I dacit killed, 2 escaped in police encounter

Two robbers escaped and one was killed in police encounter when they were trying to escape after robbery

HUJRA SHAH MUQIM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Two robbers escaped and one was killed in police encounter when they were trying to escape after robbery According to media report, Sadar Police was informed that armed robbers were looting the passers by in Parwin Abad, village adjacent to ALLAHPURWhen Police reached, the robbers tried to escape on a motorbike snatched from Shabir, a passerby.

Robbers opened fire when Police was chasing them after which Police counter fired and found one robber dead with arms and looted motorbike while other two escaped.The Deputy Superintedendent of Dipalpur Police, Inam ul Haq informed media about a special team which has been assigned the duty of arresting the escaped robbers.He told media that a day before, a murderer Tanvir was also killed in alleged encounter with Police who had killed a shopkeeper when he was resisting during robbery

