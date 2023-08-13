I-Day: CCPO orders strict actions against hooligans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana has issued special instructions to the Lahore police to ensure protection of citizens and families on the Independence Day 2023 by taking strict action against those involved in hooliganism and exhibiting disorderly conduct at the public places.

He ordered for implementation of legal action against drag-racers and mechanics engaged in unauthorised modifications to motorcycles. On the Independence Day, the officers and personnel of Lahore Police would fulfill their security duties with utmost dedication, he promised.

The CCPO Lahore emphasised that only hoisting and waving of the national flag would be permitted on the Independence Day.

Activities such as firing in jubilation, wheelie-doing, hooliganism, road blocking, and racing would not be tolerated.

Kamyana said that dedicated teams had been formed to curb drag-racing, firing into the air, and hooliganism. These teams would establish checkpoints at various locations. Women and citizens frequenting parks, recreational areas, and public spaces would be provided with ample security, he added.

Dolphin squads and PRU teams would be stationed around parks and recreational spots for continuous patrolling. The CCPO said that a comprehensive traffic plan had also been devised to ensure smooth traffic flow and urged parents to demonstrate responsibility by discouraging their children from engaging in wheelie-doing and hooliganism.