Open Menu

I-Day: CCPO Orders Strict Actions Against Hooligans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

I-Day: CCPO orders strict actions against hooligans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana has issued special instructions to the Lahore police to ensure protection of citizens and families on the Independence Day 2023 by taking strict action against those involved in hooliganism and exhibiting disorderly conduct at the public places.

He ordered for implementation of legal action against drag-racers and mechanics engaged in unauthorised modifications to motorcycles. On the Independence Day, the officers and personnel of Lahore Police would fulfill their security duties with utmost dedication, he promised.

The CCPO Lahore emphasised that only hoisting and waving of the national flag would be permitted on the Independence Day.

Activities such as firing in jubilation, wheelie-doing, hooliganism, road blocking, and racing would not be tolerated.

Kamyana said that dedicated teams had been formed to curb drag-racing, firing into the air, and hooliganism. These teams would establish checkpoints at various locations. Women and citizens frequenting parks, recreational areas, and public spaces would be provided with ample security, he added.

Dolphin squads and PRU teams would be stationed around parks and recreational spots for continuous patrolling. The CCPO said that a comprehensive traffic plan had also been devised to ensure smooth traffic flow and urged parents to demonstrate responsibility by discouraging their children from engaging in wheelie-doing and hooliganism.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Road Traffic Independence Women From

Recent Stories

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

2 minutes ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

17 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

1 hour ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

9 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

16 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

17 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

20 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

20 hours ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan