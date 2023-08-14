Open Menu

I-Day Celebrate With Full Enthusiasm In South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 09:09 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, 76th independence day was celebrated with full enthusiasm across South Punjab including Multan.

The day was started with especial prayers into mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The rallies and colourful events were organised in which rich tribute was paid to martyrs and heroes. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held and national anthem and national songs were played.

The speakers highlighted the importance of trees and urged the participants to plant saplings on their part and nurture it.

The kids also celebrated independence day by wearing colourful dresses related to the day while they also look busy in installing buntings in houses and national flag badges on their dresses.

The families rushed to the public places including parks and food points to mark the day.

The strict security arrangements were also made by the police to avert any untoward incident.

The district administrations arranged various programmes to celebrate the independence day.

