UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I-day Celebrated In Central Jail Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 07:14 PM

I-day celebrated in Central Jail Faisalabad

On the Independence Day, a ceremony was held at the Central Jail Faisalabad on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :On the Independence Day, a ceremony was held at the Central Jail Faisalabad on Friday.

Provincial Minister/incharge CM Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema with DIG Prisons Saeedullah Gondal unfurled the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister paid tributes to the heroes of the Pakistan Movement and said that the country was achieved after great struggle. "Our forefathers presented great sacrifices, therefore, we should play our role for its progress and prosperity," he added.

The DIG Prisons also spoke while a contingent presented salute to the national flag.

Later on, saplings were also planted in the jail lawn.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Jail Progress Independence

Recent Stories

S. Korean, Australian Leaders Agree Participation ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Speaking With Striking W ..

2 minutes ago

PNSC holds tree plantation activity, flag hoisting ..

2 minutes ago

Liaquat University hospital celebrates Independenc ..

2 minutes ago

UAE-Israel Relations: Turkish President warns UAE ..

38 minutes ago

S. Korea's Moon Calls for Tougher COVID-19 Measure ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.