I-day celebrated in Central Jail Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :On the Independence Day, a ceremony was held at the Central Jail Faisalabad on Friday.

Provincial Minister/incharge CM Inspection Team Muhammad Ajmal Cheema with DIG Prisons Saeedullah Gondal unfurled the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister paid tributes to the heroes of the Pakistan Movement and said that the country was achieved after great struggle. "Our forefathers presented great sacrifices, therefore, we should play our role for its progress and prosperity," he added.

The DIG Prisons also spoke while a contingent presented salute to the national flag.

Later on, saplings were also planted in the jail lawn.