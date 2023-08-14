I Day celebrated in merged tribal distts with enthusiasm

(@FahadShabbir)

Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with great national enthusiasm and fervor in seven merged tribal districts on Monday

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurrum, Khyber, Orakzai, Mohmand and Bajaur districts.

Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of these districts hoisted national flags and the national anthem was played.

The students presented national songs that were warmly applauded by the participants.

All these districts were beautifully decorated by tribal people.

National flags were hoisted in houses and vehicles by the tribal people to express love for their beloved country.