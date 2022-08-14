UrduPoint.com

I-Day Celebrated In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM

I-Day celebrated in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm here on Sunday.

In this connection, a flag hoisting ceremony was held here at Anwar Club where Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas unfurled the national flag.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Musa Ali Bukhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (AGCD) Syeda AmIna Maududi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Osama Sheron Niazi, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS), District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza and political leaders were also present.

All public and private sectors buildings, including Iqbal Manzil (the birth place of Allama Iqbal), Govt. Murray College Sialkot (the alma mater of Allama Iqbal), main streets, roads and bazaars were illuminated and decorated tastefully with national flags and buntings.

National flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in Daska, Sambrial, Bhopalwala,Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas.

National songs were also played to mark the day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Independence Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial Shakargarh Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

15 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

15 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

16 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.