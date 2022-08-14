I-Day celebrated in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm here on Sunday.

In this connection, a flag hoisting ceremony was held here at Anwar Club where Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas unfurled the national flag.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Musa Ali Bukhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (AGCD) Syeda AmIna Maududi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Osama Sheron Niazi, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS), District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza and political leaders were also present.

All public and private sectors buildings, including Iqbal Manzil (the birth place of Allama Iqbal), Govt. Murray College Sialkot (the alma mater of Allama Iqbal), main streets, roads and bazaars were illuminated and decorated tastefully with national flags and buntings.

National flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in Daska, Sambrial, Bhopalwala,Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas.

National songs were also played to mark the day.