I Day celebrated in Tank with national zeal, fervor

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the 78th Independence Day was also celebrated in Tank with national zeal and fervor on Wednesday.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony was organized at DC Office wherein Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad hoisted the national flag along with District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz.

The ceremony was also attended by SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan, other officers of district administration and other departments besides school students.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented salute and guard of honour to the national flag. The participants also chanted slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ (Long live Pakistan).

The DC and DPO also distributed appreciation certificates and cash prizes among the best performing policemen.

At the end, the prayers were offered for the development, prosperity and stability of Pakistan. A cake was cut in connection with the Independence Day.

Later, DC Tanvir Ahmad inaugurated a rally by cutting a ribbon. The rally, led by Nawabzada Wahab Khan, participated by officers of all relevant departments in the district.

The rally was culminated at Town Hall after passing through different routes including Nawab of Tank Fort, DC office and Bypass.

Similarly, different programs were organized in educational institutions and offices of different government departments.