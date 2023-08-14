I Day celebrated with national enthusiasm at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Prof. Dr Muhammad Naeem has said that Independence Day reminded us of the great purpose for which Pakistan came into being.

He expressed these views on the occasion of the celebration of the 76th Independence Day at PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, here Monday.

After the flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony, a special seminar was also organized where the VC, Registrar, Deans, Directors, Administrative Officers, other employees, and a large number of students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem said, "Freedom is a great blessing, for which our elders have made a lot of sacrifices to achieve." "The only way out is to act on Quaid's saying 'unity, faith and discipline'." He also hailed the sacrifices and the role of Pakistan's security forces to keep Pakistan safe & prosper.

He said, "Pakistan is facing serious threats to food security, and being agricultural scientists it is our responsibility to benefit our farmers from our research and interventions which will not only develop our agriculture sector to achieve the goal of food security but with the agriculture products export of we will also overcome our economic crisis." He said, "August 14 gives us an opportunity to celebrate independence as well as determine the direction of development of the country." He also urged the youth to contribute fully to the country's economic development.

At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for the security of the country and the nation, a monsoon planting campaign was also launched.