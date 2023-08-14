Open Menu

I Day Celebrated With National Enthusiasm At PMAS-AAUR

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

I Day celebrated with national enthusiasm at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Prof. Dr Muhammad Naeem has said that Independence Day reminded us of the great purpose for which Pakistan came into being.

He expressed these views on the occasion of the celebration of the 76th Independence Day at PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, here Monday.

After the flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony, a special seminar was also organized where the VC, Registrar, Deans, Directors, Administrative Officers, other employees, and a large number of students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem said, "Freedom is a great blessing, for which our elders have made a lot of sacrifices to achieve." "The only way out is to act on Quaid's saying 'unity, faith and discipline'." He also hailed the sacrifices and the role of Pakistan's security forces to keep Pakistan safe & prosper.

He said, "Pakistan is facing serious threats to food security, and being agricultural scientists it is our responsibility to benefit our farmers from our research and interventions which will not only develop our agriculture sector to achieve the goal of food security but with the agriculture products export of we will also overcome our economic crisis." He said, "August 14 gives us an opportunity to celebrate independence as well as determine the direction of development of the country." He also urged the youth to contribute fully to the country's economic development.

At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for the security of the country and the nation, a monsoon planting campaign was also launched.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Independence August From

Recent Stories

Parvez Elahi re-arrested shortly after his release ..

Parvez Elahi re-arrested shortly after his release from Adiala

3 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber helps drive UAE-based ..

Dubai International Chamber helps drive UAE-based sustainable electric vehicle s ..

11 minutes ago
 “Barbie” maintains domination at North America ..

“Barbie” maintains domination at North American box offices

17 minutes ago
 387 persons arrested in 521 money-laundering cases ..

387 persons arrested in 521 money-laundering cases, AED4 bn confiscated

26 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi signs with Desert Vipers for three ..

Shaheen Afridi signs with Desert Vipers for three seasons ILT20

40 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth marks International ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth marks International Youth Day

56 minutes ago
POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

POL prices likely to go up again by Rs20

56 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan, being an active participant in inter ..

Turkmenistan, being an active participant in international energy cooperation

58 minutes ago
 Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehe ..

Central Asian countries were engaged in a comprehensive briefing presented by th ..

1 hour ago
 ACTVET organises 23rd session of &#039;Yes to Work ..

ACTVET organises 23rd session of &#039;Yes to Work&#039; programme

1 hour ago
 Leopards Courier Services Sets New National Record ..

Leopards Courier Services Sets New National Record in a Remarkable Independence ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad will continue to extend support to Kashm ..

Islamabad will continue to extend support to Kashmiris' struggle for right to se ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan