I-Day celebrations: PHA distributes saplings among people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore distributed plants and saplings among the public at several locations in the city on Monday.

The activity, conducted in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, was aimed at increasing awareness regarding climate challenges and promoting tree planting by citizens.

The campaign, held at Allah-ho Chowk, Bhekewal Morr, The Mall road, and Liberty Roundabout neighborhoods, was also attended by the PHA officers.

People expressed their appreciation for the authority's initiative and mentioned that the country needed more aggressive campaigning on the climate front. They observed that the climate-inflicted floods of last year also underline the need for such initiatives.

The spokesperson for the authority said, "It was evident that they recognised the pressing need for more ambitious campaigns on the climate front and this distribution served as a reminder of the collective responsibility we bear for the planet."