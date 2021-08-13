UrduPoint.com

I-Day Celebrations: Various Programmes Held At Jhang University

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:30 PM

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Different programmes were held at the University of Jhang on Friday, according to the university sources.

Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed Mohl and MPA Muawia Azam were the chief guest at the occasion. The vice chancellor of the university hoisted the flag.

The DC and MPA planted saplings in the lawns of the university. They also inaugurated an exhibition of art and paintings and witnessed the paintings of students and appreciated their artwork.

The DC and the MPA distributed certificates and cash prizes among the winners of national songs competition, quiz and poster paintings.

