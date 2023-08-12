I-Day ceremony at Postgraduate College for Girls

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali chaired a ceremony, held in connection with the Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations at the Government Postgraduate College for Girls Chandni Chowk, here on Saturday.

Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar, Deputy Director Abu-al-Hasan Naqvi and Principal Dr Saeeda Jamshed, besides teachers and students participated in the ceremony.

Students presented national songs, speeches and tableaus and received applause from the audience.

At the end of the ceremony, the deputy commissioner, director colleges, deputy director and principal planted saplings in the lawns of the college as part of the plantation campaign.