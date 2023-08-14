Open Menu

I-Day Ceremony At Sargodha Jail

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 06:16 PM

I-Day ceremony at Sargodha jail

The Sargodha district jail, under the supervision of jail superintendent, also organised the 76th Independence Day ceremony

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sargodha district jail, under the supervision of jail superintendent, also organised the 76th Independence Day ceremony.

A well turned-out squad of police saluted Jail Superintendent Muhammad Abubakar Abdullah.

He hoisted the flag and other jail officers also participated while flowers were placed on graves of martyrs.

The jail superintendent, while praying for country's security and prosperity, also distributed gifts and sweets among prisoners. He said independence is a great blessing.

More Stories From Pakistan