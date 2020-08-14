UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I-Day Ceremony Held At District Jail Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

I-Day ceremony held at District Jail Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A ceremony held at District Jail Sargodha to mark the 73rd Independence Day.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood was the Chief guest on the occasion.

She said while addressing that freedom is a great blessing and it is our national duty to protect it,adding that Pakistan is facing many challenges and the nation should reiterate and take the country out of all these challenges.

Commissioner distributed sweets among the inmates.

Later, the prisoners presented various tableaus to celebrate I-Day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Meesam Abbas, Jail Superintendent Jail Javed Iqbal Khichi,Deputy Superintendent Imran Butt and a number of prisoners attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jail Farah Sargodha Independence Imran Butt All

Recent Stories

Nishtar Medical University Multan celebrates Indep ..

8 minutes ago

Inzema-ul-Haq backs Fawad Alam for ‘comeback’

1 hour ago

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in be ..

1 hour ago

Wasim Akram says who does not love his country doe ..

2 hours ago

UN chief welcomes joint statement by US, UAE and I ..

2 hours ago

Hurriyat leaders receive ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.