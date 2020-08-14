I-Day ceremony held at District Jail Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A ceremony held at District Jail Sargodha to mark the 73rd Independence Day.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood was the Chief guest on the occasion.

She said while addressing that freedom is a great blessing and it is our national duty to protect it,adding that Pakistan is facing many challenges and the nation should reiterate and take the country out of all these challenges.

Commissioner distributed sweets among the inmates.

Later, the prisoners presented various tableaus to celebrate I-Day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Meesam Abbas, Jail Superintendent Jail Javed Iqbal Khichi,Deputy Superintendent Imran Butt and a number of prisoners attended the ceremony.