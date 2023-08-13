I-Day ceremony held at Social Welfare Complex

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A magnificent ceremony was organized jointly by Baidarie Sialkot and Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Department to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan at the Social Welfare Complex here on Sunday.

Wing Commander Hamza from Chenab Rangers Sialkot and Engineer Naveed Iqbal (District In-charge Rescue 1122 Sialkot) were chief guests at the ceremony which was largely attended by govt. officers/functionaries, representatives of CSOs, social activists, faculty members of Govt College University for Women Sialkot, ladies and gent and students.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sharif Ghumman, Executive Director Baidarie Arshid Mehmood Mirza, Vice President Baidarie Hina Noureen, Social Welfare Officer Sialkot Adnan Malik, President Rose Welfare Organization Sialkot Ashfaq Nazar Ghumman, Professors of GCWU Sialkot, CSO representatives, students and others who spoke at the occasion paid rich tribute to the heroes of the independence struggle.

They also lauded the great sacrifices by the brave armed forces who were making all out efforts to keep the country immune to internal risks, menace of terrorism and external enemies.

They avowed to support the armed forces in their struggle to make the country strong.

Arshid Mirza emphatically insisted that instead of finding faults with others, we must opt to contribute to the development and strength of the country. He displayed strong optimism that surely the nation would consolidate its potentials one day and would assume leading role in the comity of nations.

The chief guest gave prizes to the students who showed outstanding performance in the speechcompetition held on the occasion.

The ceremony concluded with playing of national anthem of Pakistan.