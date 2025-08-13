I-Day Ceremony Held At Special School
Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A ceremony to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan
was held at Adil Special school here on Wednesday.
Special children actively participated in patriotic songs,
unique tableaux, and art competitions, truly capturing the
spirit of Pakistan's Independence Day.
Divisional Director Social Welfare Shakira Nooren and
Deputy Director Social Welfare Miss Zeba were chief
guest.
Both praised the efforts of special children and teachers
for their remarkable contributions.
Assistant Director of Social Welfare, Asna Faisal, congratulated
the members of As Welfare Society, acknowledging their efforts
in supporting the special community.
President As Welfare Society, Simab Shahzadi, and Vice President,
Adeela Asif, expressed their gratitude to the guests for attending
the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025
Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solid measures afoot to improve traffic system in Tank2 minutes ago
-
I-Day ceremony held at Special School2 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 200-kg unhealthy chicken2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties5 minutes ago
-
25th death anniversary of Nazia Hassan observed today12 minutes ago
-
Chakri Police arrest 2 murder case POs12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 makes arrangements for Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq celebrations12 minutes ago
-
Nation proud of armed forces’ historic victory: Attaullah Tarar12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 8 law breakers12 minutes ago
-
C&W Minister Inspects damaged bridge on Badiana–Zafarwal Road22 minutes ago
-
PERA conducts Anti-Encroachment operation in Gujrat42 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 7,000 Kg hazardous meat42 minutes ago