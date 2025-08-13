Open Menu

I-Day Ceremony Held At Special School

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 02:40 PM

I-Day ceremony held at Special School

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A ceremony to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan

was held at Adil Special school here on Wednesday.

Special children actively participated in patriotic songs,

unique tableaux, and art competitions, truly capturing the

spirit of Pakistan's Independence Day.

Divisional Director Social Welfare Shakira Nooren and

Deputy Director Social Welfare Miss Zeba were chief

guest.

Both praised the efforts of special children and teachers

for their remarkable contributions.

Assistant Director of Social Welfare, Asna Faisal, congratulated

the members of As Welfare Society, acknowledging their efforts

in supporting the special community.

President As Welfare Society, Simab Shahzadi, and Vice President,

Adeela Asif, expressed their gratitude to the guests for attending

the ceremony.

