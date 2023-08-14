Open Menu

I-day Most Important Day Of Our Lives, Says ACS South

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

I-day most important day of our lives, says ACS South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt.(R) Saqib Zafar, has said that Independence Day (August 14) was the most important day of our lives as this day we emerged on the map of the world as an independent nation.

In his message on the 76th independence day, ACS South Punjab said that Independence Day was the centre of our individual and collective happiness.

Mr Saqib Zafar said that millions of Muslims sacrifice their lives and countless people left their homes in pursuit of freedom.

He further said that on the day of Independence, we have to pay tribute to the unprecedented sacrifices of our forefathers and we have to make a commitment for our beloved country to be a prosperous and developed state.

Related Topics

World Punjab Independence August Muslim Million

Recent Stories

Military leadership felicitates nation on Independ ..

Military leadership felicitates nation on Independence Day

29 minutes ago
 BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras t ..

BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras to enhance city cleaning, waste ..

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

43 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resign ..

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resignation as senator

48 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

17 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

18 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

18 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan