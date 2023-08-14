I-day most important day of our lives, says ACS South

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt.(R) Saqib Zafar, has said that Independence Day (August 14) was the most important day of our lives as this day we emerged on the map of the world as an independent nation.

In his message on the 76th independence day, ACS South Punjab said that Independence Day was the centre of our individual and collective happiness.

Mr Saqib Zafar said that millions of Muslims sacrifice their lives and countless people left their homes in pursuit of freedom.

He further said that on the day of Independence, we have to pay tribute to the unprecedented sacrifices of our forefathers and we have to make a commitment for our beloved country to be a prosperous and developed state.