I Day of Pakistan celebrated in Tokyo

The embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo commemorated the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan on Monday here with a fervent celebration that echoed the spirit of freedom and unity

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo commemorated the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan on Monday here with a fervent celebration that echoed the spirit of freedom and unity.

The event took place at the embassy premises, where Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar unfurled the Pakistani flag at 9:00 am amidst a gathering of enthusiastic Pakistani nationals residing in Japan.

Ambassador Tarar read out the messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, which highlighted the nation's accomplishments and aspirations for the future.

Adding a musical touch to the occasion, a soul-stirring Qawali performance captivated the audience and resonated with the essence of Pakistan's cultural heritage. The Qawali not only entertained but also brought to life the rich artistic traditions that define the nation's identity.

Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar expressed his heartiest gratitude to all attendees for their unwavering support and shared enthusiasm in commemorating this significant day.