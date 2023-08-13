I-Day preparation in full swing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, preparations are in full swing to celebrate the 76th Independence Day in Sargodha with great enthusiasm.

A large number of stalls displaying national flags, buntings, badges and other decorative merchandise have been set up across the district including Qainchi Morh, Shaheen Chowk, Queen Chowk, Club road land rural areas where a large numbers of people including children were seen shopping.

The district administration, educational institutions and other governmentand private sector organizations have planned a series of events, seminarsand programmes in connection with the Independence Day.