I-Day Preparations Gaining Momentum In Metropolitan City

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:52 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The preparations of Independence Day with national zeal and fervor were gaining momentum in metropolitan city of the country.

The sale of national flags, colourful buntings and garlands, big portraits of Quaid-i-Azam, Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other national heroes was in full swing.

Youngsters and children were keenly interested in purchasing national flags, colourful buntings and other material for decorating their homes, shopping centres and vehicles.

Various political, religious, social and cultural organisations were preparing for programmes related to the Independence Day.

In connection with the day, a Change of Guard ceremony would be held at Mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam where smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy would take charge.

