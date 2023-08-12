I- day reminds great sacrifices made for dear homeland: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner of Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that independence day (14 August ) reminded us of the great sacrifices made for the dear homeland.

He expressed these views during a ceremony held in connection with the 76th independence day celebrations at E- khidmat centre here on Saturday.

He also cut the Independence Day cake and planted saplings.

He said that the entire nation was determined to sacrifice their lives for the country and Independence Day was a day of peaceful expression of strong national spirit.

"Let the world know that no power can look at us with an evil eye," he added.

Manager E- khidmat centre Abdul Rauf said that it was a day to remind the new generation of the struggle for an independent country.

National songs boosted the enthusiasm of the participants in the ceremony.