Open Menu

I- Day Reminds Great Sacrifices Made For Dear Homeland: Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 02:00 PM

I- day reminds great sacrifices made for dear homeland: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner of Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak said that independence day (14 August ) reminded us of the great sacrifices made for the dear homeland.

He expressed these views during a ceremony held in connection with the 76th independence day celebrations at E- khidmat centre here on Saturday.

He also cut the Independence Day cake and planted saplings.

He said that the entire nation was determined to sacrifice their lives for the country and Independence Day was a day of peaceful expression of strong national spirit.

"Let the world know that no power can look at us with an evil eye," he added.

Manager E- khidmat centre Abdul Rauf said that it was a day to remind the new generation of the struggle for an independent country.

National songs boosted the enthusiasm of the participants in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Multan World Independence August

Recent Stories

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International ..

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International Youth Day

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activi ..

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activities at Modesh World

44 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with p ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with panel session on sustainable de ..

51 minutes ago
 vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Captu ..

Vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Capturing the Essence of Cultural D ..

56 minutes ago
 FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

56 minutes ago
 Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media ..

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

1 hour ago
Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

2 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

2 hours ago
 Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

2 hours ago
 Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a li ..

Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism a ..

2 hours ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said ..

2 hours ago
 PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan