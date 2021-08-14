I-day reminds us great sacrifices for the country, says Provincial minister

The colorful independence day central ceremony organized by district administration was held at Deputy Commissioner's office in which Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Senator Aon Abbas Bappi and Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood participated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The colorful independence day central ceremony organized by district administration was held at Deputy Commissioner's office in which Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Senator Aon Abbas Bappi and Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood participated.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that the Independence Day reminds us of great sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for getting the beloved homeland.

He said that the entire nation was determined to sacrifice their lives for the safety of the land.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that Independence Day was a day of expression of national spirit.

Deputy Commissioner said that the new generation needs to be reminded of the struggle for an independent homeland.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam's message of faith, unity and discipline was need of the hour and added that every citizen should fulfill his responsibility by planting sapling of own part.

The national songs were also sung during the event which boosted enthusiasm among the participants.

The guests also cut a cake in connection with the independence day.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood and Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad also planted trees in connection with the tree plantation campaign.