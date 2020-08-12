UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

I-Day To Be Celebrated With Enthusiasm: Farrukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:43 PM

I-Day to be celebrated with enthusiasm: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday the 74th Independence Day would be celebrated with a renewed pledge to make the country developed and prosperous

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday the 74th Independence Day would be celebrated with a renewed pledge to make the country developed and prosperous.

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices and now it was duty of all individuals to defend the geographical boundaries of the country and put the country on road to progress and prosperity as well.

He said the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced a unique idea of celebrating Independence Day by planting maximum trees.

He stressed the need for utilizing all available resources to eradicate the menace of corruption from the society.

He said that freedom was a great blessing of Allah Almighty, adding the entire nation should forge unity among its ranks to foil the nefarious designs and conspiracies of enemies.

He said that national flags would be hoisted at prominent buildings of government departments besides arranging seminars, rallies and meetings to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner. However, PM's Tiger Force and PTI youth wing would celebrate the day by planting maximum saplings under PM's Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme, he added.

He appealed to the general public to participate in tree tsunami programso that Pakistan could be saved from environment degradation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Road Progress Independence All From Government Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President issues two Decrees on Ministry of Pr ..

3 minutes ago

Special Meeting Of Foreign Ministers Of The "Centr ..

19 minutes ago

OPPO F15 with its amazing features is irresistible ..

23 minutes ago

NA passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) bill, 2020

23 minutes ago

UVAS VC launched tree plantation drive to promote ..

29 minutes ago

NA unanimously adopts resolution on  ‘Khatam-un ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.