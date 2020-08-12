I-Day to be celebrated with enthusiasm: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday the 74th Independence Day would be celebrated with a renewed pledge to make the country developed and prosperous.

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices and now it was duty of all individuals to defend the geographical boundaries of the country and put the country on road to progress and prosperity as well.

He said the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced a unique idea of celebrating Independence Day by planting maximum trees.

He stressed the need for utilizing all available resources to eradicate the menace of corruption from the society.

He said that freedom was a great blessing of Allah Almighty, adding the entire nation should forge unity among its ranks to foil the nefarious designs and conspiracies of enemies.

He said that national flags would be hoisted at prominent buildings of government departments besides arranging seminars, rallies and meetings to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner. However, PM's Tiger Force and PTI youth wing would celebrate the day by planting maximum saplings under PM's Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme, he added.

He appealed to the general public to participate in tree tsunami programso that Pakistan could be saved from environment degradation.