(@fidahassanain)

Justice Khosa—the 26th chief justice of Pakistan—who will retire today mid-night—decided 55,000 criminal cases during his almost two decades service of country’s judiciary.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2019) Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa has said that he did not support verdict against former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in high treason case.

" I didn't support verdict against Pervez Musharraf as I was misrepresented by the media," said the ongoing CJP Khosa, adding that "Truth will be exposed sometime soon to everyone,".

He expressed these views while addressing a full court reference called in his honor as he will retire today at mid-night. Justice Khosa was the 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan who served the judiciary for almost two decades. Senior Puisne Judge Justice Gulzar Ahmad will take oath as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan tomorrow.

During his career, Justice Khosa delivered remarkable judgements and proved his worth as a judge through his judgements.

The top court judges, senior law officers and bar representatives attended the farewell-ceremony held in honor of outgoing Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

“I tried my best to perform the call of duty, never raised my voice and spoke mainly through pen, never delayed a judgment unduly and gave the best years of my life to the public,” said the ongoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa. He further said: “I always tried to live up to my oath of office and tried to dispense justice according to the law and without fear or favor,” said Justice Khosa.