UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

“I Didn't Support Musharraf Case Verdict,” Says CJP Khosa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 49 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 02:01 PM

“I didn't support Musharraf case verdict,” says CJP Khosa

Justice Khosa—the 26th chief justice of Pakistan—who will retire today mid-night—decided 55,000 criminal cases during his almost two decades service of country’s judiciary.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2019) Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa has said that he did not support verdict against former President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf in high treason case.

" I didn't support verdict against Pervez Musharraf as I was misrepresented by the media," said the ongoing CJP Khosa, adding that "Truth will be exposed sometime soon to everyone,".

He expressed these views while addressing a full court reference called in his honor as he will retire today at mid-night. Justice Khosa was the 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan who served the judiciary for almost two decades. Senior Puisne Judge Justice Gulzar Ahmad will take oath as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan tomorrow.

During his career, Justice Khosa delivered remarkable judgements and proved his worth as a judge through his judgements.

The top court judges, senior law officers and bar representatives attended the farewell-ceremony held in honor of outgoing Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

“I tried my best to perform the call of duty, never raised my voice and spoke mainly through pen, never delayed a judgment unduly and gave the best years of my life to the public,” said the ongoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa. He further said: “I always tried to live up to my oath of office and tried to dispense justice according to the law and without fear or favor,” said Justice Khosa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Pervez Musharraf Peruvian Nuevo Sol Media Best Top Court

Recent Stories

KT to offer 5G game streaming service

23 seconds ago

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi meets Turkish ..

21 minutes ago

LGS exploits girl students for Islamabad trip, mak ..

23 minutes ago

Around 39 mln children get anti-polio drops

22 minutes ago

Gas leakage kills three family members in Quetta

22 minutes ago

Dry, cold weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.