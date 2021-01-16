UrduPoint.com
‘I Don’t Know Yet About Bilawal’s Participation In Protest Outside ECP,’ Says Maryam Nawaz, Vowing To Continue Political Struggle Against The Ruling PTI

Sat 16th January 2021 | 01:37 PM

The PML-N Vice President says PDM is public movement and the PTI leadership is frightened from the inside.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that she was not sure about Bilawal Butto Zardari’s participation in protest outside Election Commission of Pakistan against foreign funding case of the ruling PTI.

Maryam Nawaz said that she was not informed yet about participation of Bilawal Bhutto.

“I don’t know yet. Please ask PPP,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She said the current government made Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz as political victims.

“Imran Khan puts every one of his opponents behind the bars and he feels Shehbaz Sharif as his rival. Therefore, he has detained him,” said Maryam Nawaz while talking to the reporters outside the judicial complex on Saturday.

“Both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz never abandoned Nawaz Sharif and the party and this is what has pained PTI,” she said, hoping that both would be out of jail soon and would be back home.

She said that Imran Khan was incompetent and irresponsible and he felt threat from Shehbaz Sharif for being perfect rival in politics.

Talking about PDM, Maryam said that they were struggling against what she called “incompetent government”.

She said that PDM was the public movement and they were tired and frightened from the inside.

“They are actually frightened,” said Maryam Nawaz but they would not be in power for so long.

“Yeah intekhabi mohem se bahir rakhna chate hain..laken akhir kb tk…inshallah both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza will be out soon (They want them out from the electoral role. But for how long? InshaAllah both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz will be out soon),” she added.

PML-N has announced protest outside ECP on Jan 19 against foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

