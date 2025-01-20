“I don’t understand how one CJ can be better than two or three minds,”: SC Justice Ayesha

(@Abdulla99267510)

Top court judge questions whether a research officer now will tell them where a case should be set

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2025) In the Supreme Court of Pakistan while discussing the issue of transferring a case between the constitutional and regular benches, Justice Ayesha Malik said, “I don't understand how one chief justice can be better than two or three minds,”.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik gave these remarks while hearing a case transferred to a three-member bench. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah was heading the bench.

Justice Ayesha remarked, “Will a research officer now tell us where a case should be set? The committee does not have the authority to transfer a case. Under the 26th amendment, this should go to the constitutional bench, and this discussion could have happened in our court as well,”.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked, “This case went to the administrative committee. If Justice Irfan Saadat is busy, someone else can join the bench, but the committee does not have the authority to not schedule the case,”.

Justice Mansoor further remarked, “This case has not been placed in any other court, let alone in our court. It has been completely disappeared,”.

Barrister Salahuddin mentioned that there was also a case involving journalists on which a suo motu notice was taken.

At this point, the lawyer said that it had been decided that if a matter was sent to the Chief Justice by any bench, the Chief Justice would decide on it. In response, Justice Ayesha said, "I don't understand how one Chief Justice can be better than two or three minds."

Later, the court issued a contempt of court notice to the Additional Judicial Registrar for not scheduling the case related to the powers of constitutional and regular benches.